City of Joburg sues Lindiwe Sisulu over R500k for unpaid utilities bill - report

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

City of Joburg sues Lindiwe Sisulu over R500k for unpaid utilities bill - report

The ‘Sunday Times’ reports that a tenant at the Bellevue house owed R285,000 between 2010 and 2014, and the interest had taken the bill to R537,000.

FILE: Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu at the Heads of Mission Conference in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu at the Heads of Mission Conference in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu is reportedly being sued by the City of Johannesburg for an unpaid water and electricity bill totalling more than R500,000.

The Sunday Times reports that a tenant at the Bellevue house owed R285,000 between 2010 and 2014, and the interest had taken the bill to R537,000.

The Democratic Alliance-run municipality claims in court papers that an independent forensic investigation found that a senior official, allegedly linked to the African National Congress, illegally cancelled the original debt in 2015 which allowed Sisulu to get a tax clearance certificate and sell the property.

However, Sisulu has disputed the bill saying she had arranged for the tenant to be directly billed by the City and claims the municipality should have alerted her of the unpaid bills.

“The City must recover the money from the tenant. We think they are bringing the minister into this matter for cheap politics,” the minister’s spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya was quoted as saying.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA