Busy Easter weekend for WC traffic officials

Close to 1,000 vehicles were pulled over on the province’s roads and more than 200 motorists tested for alcohol.

CAPE TOWN – It’s been a busy Easter weekend for Western Cape traffic officials on the road as close to 1,000 vehicles were pulled over on the province’s roads and more than 200 motorists tested for alcohol.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa said five people died on Good Friday; all of them pedestrians.

Africa added that 15 motorists were arrested for drunk driving.

In Mossel Bay, one driver was five times over the legal limit.

Three motorists were arrested for the possession of false documentation.

In Vredenburg, on the West Coast, a motorist was arrested for drug possession while fines of more than R192,000 were also issued.

At the same time, 125 speedsters were apprehended.

The highest speed recorded was on the N1 near Beaufort West, at 153km/hr.