ACDP acknowledges crime remains biggest challenge for WC communities

Several communities in Cape Town have been gripped by the violence that has claimed the lives of several people including children.

CAPE TOWN - African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) provincial leader Ferlon Christians says crime and unemployment remain the biggest challenge communities and the government in the Western Cape face.

Several communities in Cape Town have been gripped by the violence that has claimed the lives of several people including children.

Christians said he planned to address the high crime rates and unemployment in the province by working together with the national government.



He was campaigning in Lavender Hill on Saturday.

“If you visit communities [in Cape Town], crime and unemployment tops [the list of complaints by residents], community safety is one of the most important factors for the ACDP.”