2 arrested in PE home drug bust

Police acted on a tip-off when they executed a search warrant at the house in Cromwell Street on Saturday.

Port Elizabeth police arrested two people in connection with drugs worth estimated R300,000 seized at a house in Kamma Park. Picture: SAPS.
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth police have arrested two people and seized drugs estimated at R300,000 in a raid on a house in Kamma Park.

Police acted on a tip-off when they executed a search warrant at the house in Cromwell Street on Saturday.

Two people were found busy cutting and packing drugs into small packets.

After thoroughly searching the house, R28,800 cash, 11 cellphones, cutting equipment and cocaine was seized.

“Mount Road Cluster Commander, Major General Thembisile Patekile, has applauded the actions of the members and also thanked the community on reporting suspicious movements in their neighbourhoods,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

The suspects will appear in court on Tuesday on charges of dealing in drugs.

