2 arrested in PE home drug bust

-
Eskom 'unaware' of Maria Ramos heading planned unbundlingBusiness
-
ACDP acknowledges crime remains biggest challenge for WC communitiesPolitics
-
2 arrested in PE home drug bustLocal
-
Numsa 'shocked' at murder of SRWP’s Joseph MolatudiPolitics
-
Busy Easter weekend for WC traffic officialsLocal
-
Some politicians spend their Easter weekend at churchPolitics
-
-
Ferlon Christians calls for implementation of moderate spanking at schoolsPolitics
-
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa’s claims govt built 4 million homes since ‘94Local
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to churchPolitics
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
-
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
-
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issuePolitics
-
IEC extends foreign mission voting hours to accommodate Jewish votersLocal
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
-
-
Transnet officials face allegations of pocketing billions of rands: reportBusiness
-
SA's healthcare system needs complete overhaul, says MaimanePolitics
-
Maria Ramos tipped to take over Eskom unbundling process – reportBusiness
-
Deputy President David Mabuza to attend ZCC service at MoriaPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
-
Transnet officials face allegations of pocketing billions of rands: reportBusiness
-
Public Enterprises Dept: Eskom not on the verge of financial ruinBusiness
-
Maria Ramos tipped to take over Eskom unbundling process – reportBusiness
-
Comair, Numsa fail to reach wage settlementLocal
-
DA’s Alf Lees says Eskom is on the brink of collapseBusiness
-
IMF gives Mozambique $118.2m credit to rebuild after Cyclone IdaiBusiness
-
Kim Kardashian West to receive top legal awardLifestyle
-
Eminem marks 11 years soberLifestyle
-
Chloë Grace Moretz opposes age limit for LGBTQ educationLifestyle
-
Thailand marijuana festival has visitors on a highWorld
-
Beyonce reportedly working on two more Netflix projectsLifestyle
-
Adele separates from husband – reportLifestyle
-
‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer reveals fan asked her to strangle themLifestyle
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girlLifestyle
-
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
-
Ronaldo is '1,000% certain' to stay at JuventusSport
-
‘Incredible’ defence gives Brumbies victorySport
-
Atletico extend lead over Real with narrow win over EibarSport
-
Nadal crashes out to Fognini in Monte Carlo semi-finalsSport
-
Male runner dies at Two Oceans MarathonSport
-
Error ridden Stormers lose to brave BrumbiesSport
Who is the Judas in your life?
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team is rescued himselfWorld
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
2 arrested in PE home drug bust
Police acted on a tip-off when they executed a search warrant at the house in Cromwell Street on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth police have arrested two people and seized drugs estimated at R300,000 in a raid on a house in Kamma Park.
Police acted on a tip-off when they executed a search warrant at the house in Cromwell Street on Saturday.
Two people were found busy cutting and packing drugs into small packets.
After thoroughly searching the house, R28,800 cash, 11 cellphones, cutting equipment and cocaine was seized.
“Mount Road Cluster Commander, Major General Thembisile Patekile, has applauded the actions of the members and also thanked the community on reporting suspicious movements in their neighbourhoods,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.
The suspects will appear in court on Tuesday on charges of dealing in drugs.
