Two people killed, five injured in Vereeniging car accident

According to ER24, paramedics arrived at the scene to find one vehicle lying on its roof in the middle of the road.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two people were killed and five others have been injured in a single-vehicle rollover on Saturday morning on the Boy Lowe Road in Vereeniging.

Paramedics said they arrived at the scene to find one vehicle lying on its roof in the middle of the road; inside was a man who sustained fatal injuries.

Near the vehicle was six other occupants; one of them a woman who was also declared dead on the scene.

The remaining victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

At the same time, one man was killed, and four others injured in a road collision on the R82 in De Deur, in the Vaal.

Upon assessment, paramedics said they found the man had sustained numerous injuries and was declared dead at the scene where the two vehicles had collided.

Four other patients - including two teenagers - were attended to then subsequently taken to hospital for further treatment.

ER24's Russel Meiring said: “Four other patients were attended to on the scene. An 11-year-old boy was found to be in a critical condition while a 14-year-old boy was found in a serious condition. Two other men were found with only moderate injuries.

“Paramedics treated the patients and provided the two children with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.”

