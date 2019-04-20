View all in Latest
SRWP’s Joseph Molatudi shot dead in front of wife, children

Joseph Molatudi was reportedly gunned down at his home in Finetown in the early hours of Wednesday.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A member of the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP) Joseph Molatudi has died after he was shot at his home in front of his wife and children.

The political party wing of the union, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), said it was deeply saddened by the loss of one of its members.

Molatudi was reportedly gunned down at his home in Finetown in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The gunmen allegedly stole his laptop and cellphone.

“It is with deep shock that we receive the news of his murder. Increasingly concerning is the absence of a clear motive. He was passionate about socialism and he was the treasurer of the SRWP Finetown branch,” Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said.

