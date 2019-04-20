South Africans top the OMTOM races

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

South Africans top the OMTOM races

In the women’s Ultra, Steyn defended her title in a time of 3:31:28 seconds. Another South Africa Irvette van Zyl rounded off the podium in third.

Gerda Steyn won the Women’s Ultra marathon during the 50th edition of the Two Oceans Marathon on 20 April 2019. Picture: EWN Sport.
Gerda Steyn won the Women’s Ultra marathon during the 50th edition of the Two Oceans Marathon on 20 April 2019. Picture: EWN Sport.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - It was a successful double for South African runners as Bongmusa Mthembu and Gerda Steyn won the men’s and women’s Ultra marathons respectively during the 50th edition of the Two Oceans Marathon.

Mthembu is a three times Comrades winner and took the prize ahead of countryman David Gatebe with last year’s winner Justine Cheshire coming in third on Saturday.

In the women’s Ultra, Steyn defended her title in a time of 3:31:28 seconds. Another South Africa Irvette van Zyl rounded off the podium in third.

Earlier, South Africa’s Elroy Gelant won the Two Oceans Half-Marathon in a time of 1:03:20. Gelant has been the runner up in recent times but finally won the main prize.

Gelant beat out Lesotho’s Jobo Khatoane by 11 seconds while 4-time winner Stephen Mokoka of South Africa rounded off the podium.

In the women’s Half-Marathon, Namibian Helalia Johannes won her fifth title in a time of 1:10:30 - which broke her own 2011 course record. Zimbabweans Betha Chikanga clocked 1:14:29 and Fortunate Chidzivo made it in 1:15:39, finishing it second and third respectively.

OMTOM2019 Men’s Ultra Marathon official:


Bongmusa Mthembu - 3:08:40
David Gatebe - 3:10:30
Justin Chesire - 3:11:23

OMTOM2019 Women’s Ultra Marathon official:


Gerda Steyn - 3:31:28
Mamorallo Tjoka - 3:38:22
Irvette van Zyl - 3:41:31

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA