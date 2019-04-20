South Africans top the OMTOM races

In the women’s Ultra, Steyn defended her title in a time of 3:31:28 seconds. Another South Africa Irvette van Zyl rounded off the podium in third.

CAPE TOWN - It was a successful double for South African runners as Bongmusa Mthembu and Gerda Steyn won the men’s and women’s Ultra marathons respectively during the 50th edition of the Two Oceans Marathon.

Mthembu is a three times Comrades winner and took the prize ahead of countryman David Gatebe with last year’s winner Justine Cheshire coming in third on Saturday.

In the women’s Ultra, Steyn defended her title in a time of 3:31:28 seconds. Another South Africa Irvette van Zyl rounded off the podium in third.

Earlier, South Africa’s Elroy Gelant won the Two Oceans Half-Marathon in a time of 1:03:20. Gelant has been the runner up in recent times but finally won the main prize.

Gelant beat out Lesotho’s Jobo Khatoane by 11 seconds while 4-time winner Stephen Mokoka of South Africa rounded off the podium.

In the women’s Half-Marathon, Namibian Helalia Johannes won her fifth title in a time of 1:10:30 - which broke her own 2011 course record. Zimbabweans Betha Chikanga clocked 1:14:29 and Fortunate Chidzivo made it in 1:15:39, finishing it second and third respectively.

OMTOM2019 Men’s Ultra Marathon official:

Bongmusa Mthembu - 3:08:40

David Gatebe - 3:10:30

Justin Chesire - 3:11:23

OMTOM2019 Women’s Ultra Marathon official:

Gerda Steyn - 3:31:28

Mamorallo Tjoka - 3:38:22

Irvette van Zyl - 3:41:31

#OMTOM2019 Women's Half-Marathon - Helalia Johannes wins R25 000 for the fifth @2OceansMarathon half win - she also broke her own course record.



🥇Helalia Johannes 🇳🇦 - 1:10:30

🥈Betha Chikanga 🇿🇼 - 1:14:29

🥉Fortunate Chidzivo Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 - 1:15:39 pic.twitter.com/FGIc7AheUe — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) April 20, 2019