South Africans top the OMTOM races
In the women’s Ultra, Steyn defended her title in a time of 3:31:28 seconds. Another South Africa Irvette van Zyl rounded off the podium in third.
CAPE TOWN - It was a successful double for South African runners as Bongmusa Mthembu and Gerda Steyn won the men’s and women’s Ultra marathons respectively during the 50th edition of the Two Oceans Marathon.
Mthembu is a three times Comrades winner and took the prize ahead of countryman David Gatebe with last year’s winner Justine Cheshire coming in third on Saturday.
Earlier, South Africa’s Elroy Gelant won the Two Oceans Half-Marathon in a time of 1:03:20. Gelant has been the runner up in recent times but finally won the main prize.
Gelant beat out Lesotho’s Jobo Khatoane by 11 seconds while 4-time winner Stephen Mokoka of South Africa rounded off the podium.
In the women’s Half-Marathon, Namibian Helalia Johannes won her fifth title in a time of 1:10:30 - which broke her own 2011 course record. Zimbabweans Betha Chikanga clocked 1:14:29 and Fortunate Chidzivo made it in 1:15:39, finishing it second and third respectively.
OMTOM2019 Men’s Ultra Marathon official:
Bongmusa Mthembu - 3:08:40
David Gatebe - 3:10:30
Justin Chesire - 3:11:23
OMTOM2019 Women’s Ultra Marathon official:
Gerda Steyn - 3:31:28
Mamorallo Tjoka - 3:38:22
Irvette van Zyl - 3:41:31
#OMTOM2019 Men's Half Marathon Champ, @ElroyGelant 01:03:20 pic.twitter.com/zY7b3CBAz2— Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 20, 2019
#OMTOM2019 CHAMP, Bongumusa Mthembu!— Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 20, 2019
Usebenzile! 🎉#TheTimeIsNow @OldMutualSA pic.twitter.com/vQu1xeCJbm
Halala Gerda Steyn, halala #OMTOM2019 🎉🎉 #TheTimeIsNow #CelebrateAsOne pic.twitter.com/2pS92pBLak— Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 20, 2019
#OMTOM2019 Your winner, Gerda Steyn. pic.twitter.com/Kiqi8mn6GM— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) April 20, 2019
#OMTOM2019 @2OceansMarathon pic.twitter.com/hZFnXw3L5k— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) April 20, 2019
#OMTOM2019 Men's Half-Marathon Official:— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) April 20, 2019
🥇 Elroy Gelant 🇿🇦 - 1:03:20
🥈Jobo Khatoane 🇱🇸 - 1:03:31
🥉Stephen Mokoka 🇿🇦- 1:03:37 pic.twitter.com/CAffF2typt
#OMTOM2019 Women's Half-Marathon - Helalia Johannes wins R25 000 for the fifth @2OceansMarathon half win - she also broke her own course record.— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) April 20, 2019
🥇Helalia Johannes 🇳🇦 - 1:10:30
🥈Betha Chikanga 🇿🇼 - 1:14:29
🥉Fortunate Chidzivo Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 - 1:15:39 pic.twitter.com/FGIc7AheUe
#OMTOM2019 Drama at the finish line as the runners complain about the fact there weren't enough medals for those who finished the race. pic.twitter.com/27ePz1MzH2— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) April 20, 2019
