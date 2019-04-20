Presidency yet to respond to finding on Ramaphosa’s ‘wrong’ housing statistics

The president told residents in Alexandra last week that government had built four million houses in the country and plans to build an additional one million in the next five years.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency is yet to respond to a finding by Africa Check that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave inaccurate statistics about the number of houses the African National Congress-led government has built since 1994.

The fact-checking organisation said it had found that the statistics by Ramaphosa were incorrect.

Africa Check said records showed that government had built 3.3 million houses in the past 25 years.

It said the number of houses built year to year had been declining.

Regarding Ramaphosa’s promise to build one million houses in the next five years, Africa Check said no administration in South Africa had managed that amount of houses in a five-year period, with the closest being during former President Thabo Mbeki’s first-term of office reaching over 750, 000.