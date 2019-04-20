View all in Latest
Police hunt motorist who crashed into group of Pretoria cyclists

The TMPD said a driver of a Toyota Tazz crashed into a group of cyclists along the R55 in Olievenhoutbosch on Friday leaving one dead and two injured.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The man who knocked a group of cyclists in Pretoria has not yet handed himself over to the police.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) said a driver of a Toyota Tazz crashed into a group of cyclists along the R55 in Olievenhoutbosch on Friday, leaving one dead and two injured.

The man fled the scene after the accident and left passengers who also got injured.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the man was urged to hand himself over.

“One person died at the scene and two cyclists were injured and rushed to the nearest hospital. They were accompanied by six follow cyclists.”

