Panel finalising report on SA land reform - Vuyo Mahlati

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the expert advisory panel on land reform Dr Vuyo Mahlati says there has been no final draft report on the country’s much-debated land reform issue.

Mahlati says the panel is currently finalising its report for consideration by the Inter-Ministerial Committee and the Presidency.

Her comments come after AgriSA president Dan Kriek said on Friday that he and at least one other member refused to sign the panel’s report owing to, among others, issues it had relating to expropriation without compensation.

Kriek says they have instead released an “alternative report setting out perspectives on land reform based on proven agricultural practice and sustainable economic growth”.