Panel finalising report on SA land reform - Vuyo Mahlati

-
DA’s Alf Lees says Eskom is on the brink of collapseBusiness
-
China draws up tighter rules on human gene and embryo trials - reportWorld
-
Ferlon Christians calls for implementation of moderate spanking at schoolsPolitics
-
Suicide bombers attack Afghan ministry in KabulWorld
-
London climate protest arrests top 700World
-
Male runner dies at Two Oceans MarathonSport
-
DA’s Alf Lees says Eskom is on the brink of collapseBusiness
-
Ferlon Christians calls for implementation of moderate spanking at schoolsPolitics
-
Male runner dies at Two Oceans MarathonSport
-
Investigations continue after PE cop's house set alightLocal
-
Man accused of raping girl (2) in Butterworth arrestedLocal
-
3 people killed in separate Vaal accidentsLocal
-
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa’s claims govt built 4 million homes since ‘94Local
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to churchPolitics
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
-
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
-
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issuePolitics
-
IEC extends foreign mission voting hours to accommodate Jewish votersLocal
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
-
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May pollsElections
-
SRWP’s Joseph Molatudi shot dead in front of wife, childrenPolitics
-
Fight to get HIV+ people on ARVs not over, says activist MazibukoPolitics
-
Maile: ANC Gauteng would rather be in opposition, than form coalition govtPolitics
-
Presidency yet to respond to finding on Ramaphosa’s ‘wrong’ housing statisticsPolitics
-
ANC in Gauteng denies claims of looting Alex Renewal Project moneyPolitics
-
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa’s claims govt built 4 million homes since ‘94Local
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
IMF gives Mozambique $118.2m credit to rebuild after Cyclone IdaiBusiness
-
Numsa expects Labour Court to provide clarifty on Comair strike interdictLocal
-
Numsa meets with Comair in attempt to resolve wage disputeBusiness
-
Govt brings forward Eskom bailout to avert defaultBusiness
-
Eskom could have defaulted this month - finance ministryBusiness
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Thailand marijuana festival has visitors on a highWorld
-
Beyonce reportedly working on two more Netflix projectsLifestyle
-
Adele separates from husband – reportLifestyle
-
‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer reveals fan asked her to strangle themLifestyle
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girlLifestyle
-
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
-
Jason Momoa sent ‘GoT’ showrunner David Benioff to hospital after ‘slap game’Lifestyle
-
Andrew Garfield 'dreams' of fatherhoodLifestyle
-
Latin hip-hop group Cypress Hill unveil 'Walk of Fame' starLifestyle
-
Atletico extend lead over Real with narrow win over EibarSport
-
Nadal crashes out to Fognini in Monte Carlo semi-finalsSport
-
Male runner dies at Two Oceans MarathonSport
-
Error ridden Stormers lose to brave BrumbiesSport
-
City back on top after tense win over SpursSport
-
Liverpool, Man City dominate PFA Player of the Year nominationsSport
Who is the Judas in your life?
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team is rescued himselfWorld
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
Panel finalising report on SA land reform - Vuyo Mahlati
Chairperson of the expert advisory panel on land reform Dr Vuyo Mahlati says there has been no final draft report on the country’s much-debated land reform issue.
JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the expert advisory panel on land reform Dr Vuyo Mahlati says there has been no final draft report on the country’s much-debated land reform issue.
Mahlati says the panel is currently finalising its report for consideration by the Inter-Ministerial Committee and the Presidency.
Her comments come after AgriSA president Dan Kriek said on Friday that he and at least one other member refused to sign the panel’s report owing to, among others, issues it had relating to expropriation without compensation.
Kriek says they have instead released an “alternative report setting out perspectives on land reform based on proven agricultural practice and sustainable economic growth”.
Popular in Local
-
Male runner dies at Two Oceans Marathon2 hours ago
-
3 people killed in separate Vaal accidents3 hours ago
-
DA’s Alf Lees says Eskom is on the brink of collapse32 minutes ago
-
Ferlon Christians calls for implementation of moderate spanking at schoolsone hour ago
-
Violent protest erupts in Joe Slovo over demolition of shacks8 hours ago
-
Presidency yet to respond to finding on Ramaphosa’s ‘wrong’ housing statistics13 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.