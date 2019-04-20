Numsa expects Labour Court to provide clarifty on Comair strike interdict

The Labour Court is expected to rule on the matter on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it expects answers from the Labour Court as to why it granted Comair an interim interdict to stop a planned strike by the union.

Numsa said workers were aggrieved that some employees at the airline earned higher salaries than others for doing the same work. The metalworkers’ union is demanding that those who fall into the same category should be paid equally.

On Friday, Numsa met with Comair under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

“It’s unfair that some workers are being paid much more than others for doing the same work,” said Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

“As Numsa, we remain hopeful that we will find one another so that we will not have to resort to strike action once again,” she added.

