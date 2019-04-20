-
Numsa, Comair continue wage talks today
The union wants Comair, which operates British Airways and Kulula, to address the wage discrepancies.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says talks with Comair are continuing on Saturday in a bid to resolve the ongoing wage dispute.
The union wants Comair, which operates British Airways and Kulula, to address the wage discrepancies.
It said its members are aggrieved that some workers earn higher wages than others - while doing the same work.
An interim interdict was granted to the airline prohibiting the strike from going ahead on Thursday.
The union's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “We will be continuing with mediation with CCMA talks on Sunday in order to give Comair management an opportunity to get a mandate from its leadership to resolve this problem. As Numsa, we remain hopeful that we will find one another so we won’t have to resort to strike action once again.”
