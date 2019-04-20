North Korea slams Bolton for 'stupid' remarks - KCNA
Pyongyang and Washington have been at loggerheads since the collapse of a summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump earlier this year.
SEOUL - A senior North Korean official slammed US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Saturday, accusing him of making "stupid" comments on stalled denuclearisation talks and warning "nothing good" would come of them.
Bolton is the second, top-ranking US politician to be criticised by Pyongyang in recent days, after it labelled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as "reckless" Thursday, demanding his removal from talks over the North's banned nuclear programme.
Those comments came hours after the isolated state claimed to have tested a new kind of weapon.
Pyongyang and Washington have been at loggerheads since the collapse of a summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump earlier this year.
In an interview with Bloomberg published Wednesday, Bolton urged Pyongyang to give a "real indication" it is willing give up nuclear weapons.
In comments cited by North Korea's official KCNA news service, Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Bolton's remarks may have showed a "lack of understanding about the intentions of the two leaders".
But, "they all sound uncharming and stupid to me", she said.
"Nothing good would come to you if such insensitive remarks persist."
In the Bloomberg interview, Bolton said that for a third Trump-Kim summit to take place, "a real indication from North Korea that they've made the strategic decision to give up nuclear weapons", would be needed.
He said US Trump was "fully prepared" for his next summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, adding the Trump administration was ready for "the big deal".
Popular in World
-
Killer Italian nurse jailed for life
-
US intelligence says Huawei funded by Chinese state security - report
-
Salma Hayek 'proud' of husband after €100m Notre-Dame pledge
-
Columbine massacre remembered, 20 years on
-
Bangladesh girl burned to death on teacher’s order - police
-
Russian envoys meet Syria's Assad, discuss post-war efforts, trade
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.