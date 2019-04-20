Neymar could be back on Sunday, says PSG coach
Neymar, who has scored 13 goals from 13 league appearances this season, has been out of action since picking up a foot injury in January.
PARIS - Brazil striker Neymar could return to playing on Sunday when Paris St Germain take on Monaco in Ligue 1, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday.
“He has been working hard, with a good mindset. We could get him back as soon as tomorrow,” Tuchel told a news conference.
PSG will clinch their eighth Ligue 1 title if they beat Monaco at the Parc des Princes.
With Neymar missing from action, PSG were knocked out of the Champions League last 16 after losing the return leg 3-1 at home to Manchester United. They beat the Premier League club 2-0 in the first leg at Old Trafford.
With Edinson Cavani also out injured lately, and several key players unfit, the side have picked up only one point from their last three Ligue 1 games.
They will take on Stade Rennais in the French Cup final next Saturday, a game for which Tuchel is also hoping to be able to bring on captain Thiago Silva who sustained a muscle injury last weekend.
PSG, who have 81 points from 32 games, lead second-placed Lille by 17 points. Lille travel to Toulouse on Sunday.
