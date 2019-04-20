Nadal crashes out to Fognini in Monte Carlo semi-finals

-
Male runner dies at Two Oceans MarathonSport
-
Investigations continue after PE cop's house set alightLocal
-
Police arrest 'yellow vest' demonstrators as protests resumeWorld
-
Man accused of raping girl (2) in Butterworth arrestedLocal
-
3 people killed in separate Vaal accidentsLocal
-
SRWP’s Joseph Molatudi shot dead in front of wife, childrenPolitics
-
-
Fight to get HIV+ people on ARVs not over, says activist MazibukoPolitics
-
Numsa, Comair continue wage talks todayLocal
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to churchPolitics
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
-
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
-
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issuePolitics
-
IEC extends foreign mission voting hours to accommodate Jewish votersLocal
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
-
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May pollsElections
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
-
Maile: ANC Gauteng would rather be in opposition, than form coalition govtPolitics
-
Presidency yet to respond to finding on Ramaphosa’s ‘wrong’ housing statisticsPolitics
-
ANC in Gauteng denies claims of looting Alex Renewal Project moneyPolitics
-
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa’s claims govt built 4 million homes since ‘94Local
-
-
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
-
Numsa expects Labour Court to provide clarifty on Comair strike interdictLocal
-
Numsa meets with Comair in attempt to resolve wage disputeBusiness
-
Govt brings forward Eskom bailout to avert defaultBusiness
-
Eskom could have defaulted this month - finance ministryBusiness
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
-
Shoprite cuts chairman Wiese's voting influenceBusiness
-
Thailand marijuana festival has visitors on a highWorld
-
Beyonce reportedly working on two more Netflix projectsLifestyle
-
Adele separates from husband – reportLifestyle
-
‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer reveals fan asked her to strangle themLifestyle
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girlLifestyle
-
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
-
Jason Momoa sent ‘GoT’ showrunner David Benioff to hospital after ‘slap game’Lifestyle
-
Andrew Garfield 'dreams' of fatherhoodLifestyle
-
Latin hip-hop group Cypress Hill unveil 'Walk of Fame' starLifestyle
-
-
Error ridden Stormers lose to brave BrumbiesSport
-
City back on top after tense win over SpursSport
-
Liverpool, Man City dominate PFA Player of the Year nominationsSport
-
Smith replaces Rahane as Rajasthan captain in IPLSport
-
Neymar could be back on Sunday, says PSG coachSport
Who is the Judas in your life?
-
-
Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team is rescued himselfWorld
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
Nadal crashes out to Fognini in Monte Carlo semi-finals
The shock result leaves Italian 13th seed Fognini facing unseeded Serb Dusan Lajovic in Sunday's unscripted final.
MONACO - Rafael Nadal crashed to Fabio Fognini in the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals on Saturday, the Spanish clay court king swept aside 6-4, 6-2, to end his bid for a 12th title.
The shock result leaves Italian 13th seed Fognini facing unseeded Serb Dusan Lajovic in Sunday's unscripted final.
Fognini, who beat Nadal three times all on clay in 2015, stopped a 25-set win streak in the principality for the world number two.
The last man to take a set off Nadal in Monte Carlo was Britain's Kyle Edmund in 2017.
Fognini ended Nadal's Monte Carlo reign on the fifth match point.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.