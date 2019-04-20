-
Motorists urged to drive responsibly as Easter weekend road deaths increase
Presidency yet to respond to finding on Ramaphosa's 'wrong' housing statistics
Fatal KZN church building collapse could have been avoided - Cogta
Pope leads Good Friday procession highlighting modern-day slaves' plight
Killer Italian nurse jailed for life
The Mueller report is out, but the probes continue
Presidency yet to respond to finding on Ramaphosa's 'wrong' housing statistics
Fatal KZN church building collapse could have been avoided - Cogta
Powerball Results: Friday 19 April 2019
Govt officials visit families of KZN church collapse victims
Joburg city manager says Alexandra was difficult place to service
Three suspects arrested after attempted robbery at Eastgate Mall
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South Africans
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to church
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of polls
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaign
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issue
IEC extends foreign mission voting hours to accommodate Jewish voters
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor people
De Lille 'confident' of her party's chances at 8 May polls
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promises
ANC in Gauteng denies claims of looting Alex Renewal Project money
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa's claims govt built 4 million homes since '94
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South Africans
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to church
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaign
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issue
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promises
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA's economy
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminality
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attack
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa's presidency is drawing voters back to the ANC
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?
Govt brings forward Eskom bailout to avert default
Eskom could have defaulted this month - finance ministry
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of polls
Shoprite cuts chairman Wiese's voting influence
Numsa undeterred by Labour Court ruling against Comair strike
Rand weaker as risk demand fades before Easter, stocks up
Adele separates from husband – report
'Killing Eve' star Jodie Comer reveals fan asked her to strangle them
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girl
Who is the Judas in your life?
Jason Momoa sent 'GoT' showrunner David Benioff to hospital after 'slap game'
Andrew Garfield 'dreams' of fatherhood
Latin hip-hop group Cypress Hill unveil 'Walk of Fame' star
UCT study links common contraceptive to rise in TB risk
Zombies and gangsters to star at Cannes Film Festival but no Tarantino
Celine Dion: Lady Gaga's legacy reaches well beyond show business
Guardiola expects Man City reaction against Spurs after painful European exit
Reds defend heroically for long-awaited Super Rugby win in Durban
Djokovic knocked out by Medvedev in Monte Carlo quarters
Hurricanes sweep past Sunwolves as Super Sadie sparks Lions
Social media boycott as footballers in England say 'enough' over racism
Lions down Chiefs in Hamilton epic
Who is the Judas in your life?
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South Africans
Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team is rescued himself
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig Barry
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa's visit: 'They bused people here'
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser myth
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema's hometown
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help you
This is why Moyane's application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissed
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Motorists urged to drive responsibly as Easter weekend road deaths increase
By Friday afternoon, three people were killed on Western Cape roads while four died in the Eastern Cape.
CAPE TOWN - While political parties are using the Easter long weekend to campaign for votes ahead of the May general elections, they have also used the opportunity to urge motorists to drive responsibly.
The country’s three major parties said the Easter period was meant for reflection and not mourning.
Within less than 24 hours into the Easter holidays, several South Africans died on the roads.
By Friday afternoon, three people were killed on Western Cape roads while four died in the Eastern Cape.
The ANC, DA, and EFF have all called on motorists to be extra careful when traveling far distances as Easter was meant for family and reflection, not death and despair according to the parties.
The parties also asked motorists not to drink and drive and to rest, especially when traveling long distances.
They also called on families to bond and to pray for those who have lost their lives.
Timeline
N3 Toll Concession: Traffic congested between Joburg, Durban
Gauteng authorities targeting bad drivers, criminals with Easter operations
WC officials hoping Operation Exodus helps reduce road deaths
Law enforcement out in force as Easter traffic volumes rise
Powerball Results: Friday 19 April 2019
Fatal KZN church building collapse could have been avoided - Cogta
Presidency yet to respond to finding on Ramaphosa's 'wrong' housing statistics
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa's claims govt built 4 million homes since '94
Threat of disruption forces route change for Two Oceans Ultra
Three suspects arrested after attempted robbery at Eastgate Mall
