Motorists urged to drive responsibly as Easter weekend road deaths increase

By Friday afternoon, three people were killed on Western Cape roads while four died in the Eastern Cape.

FILE: Traffic officials conduct checks in Mitchells Plain on 18 April 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
FILE: Traffic officials conduct checks in Mitchells Plain on 18 April 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - While political parties are using the Easter long weekend to campaign for votes ahead of the May general elections, they have also used the opportunity to urge motorists to drive responsibly.

The country’s three major parties said the Easter period was meant for reflection and not mourning.

Within less than 24 hours into the Easter holidays, several South Africans died on the roads.

By Friday afternoon, three people were killed on Western Cape roads while four died in the Eastern Cape.

The ANC, DA, and EFF have all called on motorists to be extra careful when traveling far distances as Easter was meant for family and reflection, not death and despair according to the parties.

The parties also asked motorists not to drink and drive and to rest, especially when traveling long distances.

They also called on families to bond and to pray for those who have lost their lives.

