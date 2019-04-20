Man accused of raping girl (2) in Butterworth arrested

Police received information that the alleged suspect raped the victim on Wednesday inside a container.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape police have on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man who is accused of raping of a two-year-old girl in Butterworth.



Police received information that the alleged suspect raped the victim on Wednesday inside a container where he was selling goods along the corner of Bell and Grubb Streets.

He will appear before the Butterworth Magistrates Court on Tuesday on a rape charge.



Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said: “The suspect was arrested after being accused of raping the young girl.”