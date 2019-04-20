Male runner dies at Two Oceans Marathon

The runner, participating in his fourth half marathon, collapsed in the race on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The Two Oceans Marathon has confirmed the passing of a 35-year-old male runner from Cape Town.

Unfortunately, attempts by paramedics to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The organisers of the Two Oceans Marathon have extended their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.