Maile: ANC Gauteng would rather be in opposition, than form coalition govt

ANC provincial head of elections Lebogang Maile said on Friday it was against the party’s principles to form a coalition government.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it would rather be an opposition party than form a coalition to govern the province.

He was speaking at Nasrec, Johannesburg south, where the party opened its Rand Easter Show election pavilion.

Maile said instead they had conducted extensive research showing that the ANC would win outright in Gauteng after the 8 May general elections.

He was adamant that the party was not going to form a coalition because it is going to win.

“As you know we are a unitary structure [and] we will seek to influence national [ANC] that we don’t believe in coalitions, whatever happens, whether it’s in Gauteng or any other province,” he said.

Maila said they had done research which showed that their numbers were up but refused to share details with the media.

He also said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s renewal project was resonating with the electorate and would provide results on 8 May.

ANC FINAL ELECTION RALLY

With the elections drawing closer, the Gauteng ANC said it would pull out all the stops for its Siyanqoba Rally which will take place on 4 May.

Maile said they aimed to attract a massive crowd to Ellis Park Stadium on the day.

The ANC said its final election rally, set to be led by Ramaphosa, would be one of the biggest it’s ever had.

Maila said this was proof that people want the ANC to continue governing in Gauteng.

“We will mobilise nothing less than 140,000 people. We will be delivering those numbers on that day, comfortably so.”

He said voters would elect the ANC because the party was no longer bogged down with scandal after scandal like it was under former President Jacob Zuma.

“The evidence is there that our people just need to be convinced to go out and vote, and they will vote for us.”

Maila said the party encouraged undecided voters to make their way to Ellis Park Stadium to listen to what the ANC had to offer.