Liverpool, Man City dominate PFA Player of the Year nominations
Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk joins team-mate Sadio Mane on the list, while City forward Raheem Sterling is included alongside team-mates Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva.
LONDON - Liverpool and Manchester City have dominated the shortlist for the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award, with Virgil Van Dijk and Raheem Sterling the leading contenders for the prize.
Liverpool defender Van Dijk joins team-mate Sadio Mane on the list, while City forward Sterling is included alongside team-mates Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva.
Chelsea's Eden Hazard completes the nominees for the 2018-19 campaign, with the winner announced on 28 April at the PFA's awards ceremony in London.
Van Dijk, signed from Southampton in January 2018, has been an ever-present rock at the heart of the Premier League's tightest defence this campaign.
He has helped Liverpool keep 18 clean sheets and concede only 20 times while chipping in with three goals.
Senegal international Mane included ahead of last year's winner Mohamed Salah, has also enjoyed a stellar season for Jurgen Klopp's side, hitting 18 league goals as the Anfield club attempt to end a 29-year wait to be champions.
Sterling, the bookmakers' second favourite for the award behind 27-year-old Van Dijk, has been key for Pep Guardiola's side with 17 goals and nine assists going into the weekend.
Sterling and Silva, both 24, are also on the shortlist for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
They are joined in that category by Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Bournemouth winger David Brooks and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.