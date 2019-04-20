Libyans protest against Trump’s support for rebel leader Haftar

-
China draws up tighter rules on human gene and embryo trials - reportWorld
Ferlon Christians calls for implementation of moderate spanking at schoolsPolitics
Suicide bombers attack Afghan ministry in KabulWorld
London climate protest arrests top 700World
Male runner dies at Two Oceans MarathonSport
Investigations continue after PE cop's house set alightLocal
Man accused of raping girl (2) in Butterworth arrestedLocal
3 people killed in separate Vaal accidentsLocal
SRWP’s Joseph Molatudi shot dead in front of wife, childrenPolitics
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa’s claims govt built 4 million homes since ‘94Local
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to churchPolitics
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issuePolitics
IEC extends foreign mission voting hours to accommodate Jewish votersLocal
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May pollsElections
Fight to get HIV+ people on ARVs not over, says activist MazibukoPolitics
Maile: ANC Gauteng would rather be in opposition, than form coalition govtPolitics
Presidency yet to respond to finding on Ramaphosa’s ‘wrong’ housing statisticsPolitics
ANC in Gauteng denies claims of looting Alex Renewal Project moneyPolitics
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
IMF gives Mozambique $118.2m credit to rebuild after Cyclone IdaiBusiness
Numsa expects Labour Court to provide clarifty on Comair strike interdictLocal
Numsa meets with Comair in attempt to resolve wage disputeBusiness
Govt brings forward Eskom bailout to avert defaultBusiness
Eskom could have defaulted this month - finance ministryBusiness
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
Thailand marijuana festival has visitors on a highWorld
Beyonce reportedly working on two more Netflix projectsLifestyle
Adele separates from husband – reportLifestyle
‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer reveals fan asked her to strangle themLifestyle
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girlLifestyle
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
Jason Momoa sent ‘GoT’ showrunner David Benioff to hospital after ‘slap game’Lifestyle
Andrew Garfield 'dreams' of fatherhoodLifestyle
Latin hip-hop group Cypress Hill unveil 'Walk of Fame' starLifestyle
Atletico extend lead over Real with narrow win over EibarSport
Nadal crashes out to Fognini in Monte Carlo semi-finalsSport
Error ridden Stormers lose to brave BrumbiesSport
City back on top after tense win over SpursSport
Liverpool, Man City dominate PFA Player of the Year nominationsSport
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team is rescued himselfWorld
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
Libyans protest against Trump’s support for rebel leader Haftar
President Donald Trump turned things on their head this week praising Khalifa Haftar for fighting terrorism and protecting Libya’s oil reserve.
PRETORIA - Thousands have taken to the streets of Tripoli protesting US President Donald Trump’s support for the rebel leader attacking the Libyan capital.
Trump’s about-turn flied in the face of his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who earlier this week called on Khalifa Haftar to stop his advance on Tripoli.
The US is among the powers to endorse Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, so it was logical that Washington should support him against Haftar, who happens to be an American citizen after his attack on Tripoli left 300 dead, more than 1,000 wounded and more than 25,000 displaced.
Trump turned things on their head this week praising Haftar for fighting terrorism and protecting Libya’s oil reserve.
Tripoli residents are demanding that the US explain what they are calling a betrayal.
Source: Sudan investigating Bashir after large sums of cash found at homeone hour ago
Why Lesotho's Chief Theko is calling for an end to Thabane's tenure5 hours ago
South Sudan president urges rebel chief to join unity government4 hours ago
IMF gives Mozambique $118.2m credit to rebuild after Cyclone Idai5 hours ago
Omar al-Bashir placed in solitary confinement at Khartoum prison2 days ago
WHO’s stance in DRC Ebola outbreak criticised by expertsa week ago
