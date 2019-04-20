Libyans protest against Trump’s support for rebel leader Haftar

President Donald Trump turned things on their head this week praising Khalifa Haftar for fighting terrorism and protecting Libya’s oil reserve.

PRETORIA - Thousands have taken to the streets of Tripoli protesting US President Donald Trump’s support for the rebel leader attacking the Libyan capital.

Trump’s about-turn flied in the face of his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who earlier this week called on Khalifa Haftar to stop his advance on Tripoli.

The US is among the powers to endorse Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, so it was logical that Washington should support him against Haftar, who happens to be an American citizen after his attack on Tripoli left 300 dead, more than 1,000 wounded and more than 25,000 displaced.

Tripoli residents are demanding that the US explain what they are calling a betrayal.