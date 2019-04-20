Libyans protest against Trump’s support for rebel leader Haftar

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Libyans protest against Trump’s support for rebel leader Haftar

President Donald Trump turned things on their head this week praising Khalifa Haftar for fighting terrorism and protecting Libya’s oil reserve.

FILE: Libyan General Khalifa Haftar. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Libyan General Khalifa Haftar. Picture: AFP.
56 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Thousands have taken to the streets of Tripoli protesting US President Donald Trump’s support for the rebel leader attacking the Libyan capital.

Trump’s about-turn flied in the face of his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who earlier this week called on Khalifa Haftar to stop his advance on Tripoli.

The US is among the powers to endorse Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, so it was logical that Washington should support him against Haftar, who happens to be an American citizen after his attack on Tripoli left 300 dead, more than 1,000 wounded and more than 25,000 displaced.

Trump turned things on their head this week praising Haftar for fighting terrorism and protecting Libya’s oil reserve.

Tripoli residents are demanding that the US explain what they are calling a betrayal.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA