Killer Italian nurse jailed for life

Killer Italian nurse jailed for lifeWorld
The Mueller report is out, but the probes continueWorld
Powerball Results: Friday 19 April 2019Local
US ‘House of Horrors’ parents jailed for torture, abuseWorld
Govt officials visit families of KZN church collapse victimsLocal
Joburg city manager says Alexandra was difficult place to serviceLocal
Govt officials visit families of KZN church collapse victimsLocal
Joburg city manager says Alexandra was difficult place to serviceLocal
Three suspects arrested after attempted robbery at Eastgate MallLocal
NC teen arrested for alleged murder of his grandmotherLocal
Numsa meets with Comair in attempt to resolve wage disputeBusiness
Four people rescued in Durban after being swept out to seaLocal
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to churchPolitics
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issuePolitics
IEC extends foreign mission voting hours to accommodate Jewish votersLocal
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May pollsElections
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa’s claims govt built 4 million homes since ‘94Local
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to churchPolitics
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issuePolitics
EFF women willing to 'take up arms' for Madikizela-Mandela airportPolitics
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
Govt brings forward Eskom bailout to avert defaultBusiness
Eskom could have defaulted this month - finance ministryBusiness
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
Shoprite cuts chairman Wiese's voting influenceBusiness
Numsa undeterred by Labour Court ruling against Comair strikeBusiness
Rand weaker as risk demand fades before Easter, stocks upBusiness
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girlLifestyle
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
Jason Momoa sent ‘GoT’ showrunner David Benioff to hospital after ‘slap game’Lifestyle
Andrew Garfield 'dreams' of fatherhoodLifestyle
Latin hip-hop group Cypress Hill unveil 'Walk of Fame' starLifestyle
UCT study links common contraceptive to rise in TB riskLocal
Zombies and gangsters to star at Cannes Film Festival but no TarantinoLifestyle
Celine Dion: Lady Gaga's legacy reaches well beyond show businessLifestyle
Salma Hayek 'proud' of husband after €100m Notre-Dame pledgeWorld
Guardiola expects Man City reaction against Spurs after painful European exitSport
Reds defend heroically for long-awaited Super Rugby win in DurbanSport
Djokovic knocked out by Medvedev in Monte Carlo quartersSport
Hurricanes sweep past Sunwolves as Super Sadie sparks LionsSport
Social media boycott as footballers in England say ‘enough’ over racismSport
Lions down Chiefs in Hamilton epicSport
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team is rescued himselfWorld
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
Killer Italian nurse jailed for life
The 56-year-old was accused of administering fatal doses of anticoagulant to patients in intensive care at a hospital in the town of Piombino in Tuscany between January 2014 and September 2015.
ROME - A serial killer Italian nurse was on Friday sentenced to life in prison for killing four patients although police suspect she could have been responsible for as many as 10 fatalities.
Investigators believe the patients, all seriously but not terminally ill, died as a result of being given strong doses of the anticoagulant drug Eparina by Fausta Bonino.
Bonino, 56, protested her innocence after the voluntary homicide verdict was delivered. Her lawyer said she would appeal.
Bonino was accused of administering fatal doses of the blood-thinning drug to patients in intensive care at a hospital in the town of Piombino in Tuscany between January 2014 and September 2015.
She was arrested in 2016 after a review of abnormal deaths at the hospital identified her as being the only staff member involved in every case.
