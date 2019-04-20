Investigations continue after PE cop's house set alight

Willem Smith’s house was completely gutted by the fire while he was on duty in the Motherwell cluster in March.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still investigating a case of arson after a police officer’s house was set alight allegedly by gang members in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said: “Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga immediately, on hearing of the alleged arson, called on all senior management and members to come together and assist the members.”