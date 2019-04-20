Investigations continue after PE cop's house set alight

-
Police arrest 'yellow vest' demonstrators as protests resume
-
Man accused of raping girl (2) in Butterworth arrested
-
3 people killed in separate Vaal accidents
-
SRWP's Joseph Molatudi shot dead in front of wife, children
-
Fight to get HIV+ people on ARVs not over, says activist Mazibuko
-
Thailand marijuana festival has visitors on a high
-
-
-
-
-
Numsa, Comair continue wage talks today
-
5 people die in separate accidents in Mpumalanga
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South Africans
-
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to church
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of polls
-
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaign
-
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issue
-
IEC extends foreign mission voting hours to accommodate Jewish voters
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor people
-
De Lille 'confident' of her party's chances at 8 May polls
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promises
-
-
Maile: ANC Gauteng would rather be in opposition, than form coalition govt
-
Presidency yet to respond to finding on Ramaphosa's 'wrong' housing statistics
-
ANC in Gauteng denies claims of looting Alex Renewal Project money
-
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa's claims govt built 4 million homes since '94
-
-
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA's economy
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminality
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attack
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa's presidency is drawing voters back to the ANC
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?
Numsa expects Labour Court to provide clarifty on Comair strike interdictLocal
-
Numsa meets with Comair in attempt to resolve wage disputeBusiness
-
Govt brings forward Eskom bailout to avert defaultBusiness
-
Eskom could have defaulted this month - finance ministryBusiness
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
-
Shoprite cuts chairman Wiese's voting influenceBusiness
-
Beyonce reportedly working on two more Netflix projectsLifestyle
-
Adele separates from husband – reportLifestyle
-
‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer reveals fan asked her to strangle themLifestyle
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girlLifestyle
-
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
-
Jason Momoa sent ‘GoT’ showrunner David Benioff to hospital after ‘slap game’Lifestyle
-
Andrew Garfield 'dreams' of fatherhoodLifestyle
-
Latin hip-hop group Cypress Hill unveil 'Walk of Fame' starLifestyle
-
UCT study links common contraceptive to rise in TB riskLocal
-
City back on top after tense win over SpursSport
-
Liverpool, Man City dominate PFA Player of the Year nominationsSport
-
Smith replaces Rahane as Rajasthan captain in IPLSport
-
Neymar could be back on Sunday, says PSG coachSport
-
South Africans top the OMTOM racesSport
-
Klopp plays down Liverpool fatigue concerns ahead of season run-inSport
Who is the Judas in your life?
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South Africans
-
Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team is rescued himself
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig Barry
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa's visit: 'They bused people here'
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser myth
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema's hometown
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help you
-
This is why Moyane's application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissed
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buy
-
CARTOON: Failure To Launch
-
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
-
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
-
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
Investigations continue after PE cop's house set alight
Willem Smith’s house was completely gutted by the fire while he was on duty in the Motherwell cluster in March.
CAPE TOWN - Police are still investigating a case of arson after a police officer’s house was set alight allegedly by gang members in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.
Willem Smith’s house was completely gutted by the fire while he was on duty in the Motherwell cluster in March.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said: “Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga immediately, on hearing of the alleged arson, called on all senior management and members to come together and assist the members.”
Timeline
-
PE businessman found guilty of arson, fraud to be sentenced in May3 days ago
-
2 vehicles torched in Port Elizabeth service delivery protest10 days ago
-
Chris Hani municipality CFO makes brief court appearance in PE15 days ago
-
Police warn against vigilantism after suspected gang member beaten to death20 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Presidency yet to respond to finding on Ramaphosa’s ‘wrong’ housing statistics10 hours ago
-
Violent protest erupts in Joe Slovo over demolition of shacks5 hours ago
-
SRWP’s Joseph Molatudi shot dead in front of wife, children35 minutes ago
-
Fatal KZN church building collapse could have been avoided - Cogta10 hours ago
-
Maile: ANC Gauteng would rather be in opposition, than form coalition govt8 hours ago
-
Police hunt motorist who crashed into group of Pretoria cyclists5 hours ago
