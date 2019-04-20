Violent protest erupts in Joe Slovo over demolition of shacks

Police say residents in the area next to Eldorado Park are protesting over the demolition of their shacks on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - A violent protest has erupted in Joe Slovo, south of Johannesburg, with angry residents attempting to close the N12 and stoning passing vehicles.

Police said residents in the area next to Eldorado Park were protesting over the demolition of their shacks on Saturday.

Police were at the scene keeping protesters away from the highway.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) warned motorists to avoid the N12 as the violent protest is currently underway.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the protest was violent and some cars had been stoned.

“There are violent protests along the N12 between Lenasia and Eldorado Park. Officers had to breakdown illegal shacks.”

Police were in the area trying to block protesters from interrupting traffic.

Minnaar said some of the leaders of the protest had been arrested.

POLICE MONITOR PROTEST HOTSPOTS

At the same time, Gauteng police said they would maintain visibility in protest hotspots in the province.

There have been demonstrations across Gauteng, with residents damaging properties and blocking roads in their respective townships.

Most of the protests were over lack of services.

They began in Alexandra speeding to the West Rand and East Rand, Vaal and Tshwane, as well as Soweto.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said it had been a quiet weekend so far.

“The situation around Gauteng is quiet and there are no protests reported, but police are all over the province patrolling and making sure that roads are safe.”

