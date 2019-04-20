Fight to get HIV+ people on ARVs not over, says activist Mazibuko

Sixteen years ago, Lucky Mazibuko refused to take the life-saving ARV drugs as a form of protest until they were available to all who needed them.

JOHANNESBURG - HIV activist and former newspaper columnist Lucky Mazibuko says there are still too many people living with the virus that are not receiving antiretrovirals (ARV).

Mazibuko was visited by Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane in his home in Soweto on Saturday to present him with a certificate of appreciation for his contribution to the fight against the virus.

Mazibuko said the fight is not over.

“I was on an oxygen mask three times, on a verge of death. Demanding that treatment must be provided to all our people living with HIV. There’s still 3.5 million [people] more to go.”

In a statement on the party's website, Maimane said: "Lucky Mazibuko’s contribution to the fight against HIV and AIDS – and particularly in helping break down the stigma so that more people could openly seek help and treatment – has been of immense value to all South Africans living with HIV and Aids."

"We are living in a time now where so many of our heroes have been forgotten.



Many South Africans are living today because of the struggle of activists like Lucky Mazibuko.

Leader @MmusiMaimane hands over a certificate of appreciation to Lucky Mazibuko.



"I am honoured to pay tribute to one of Soweto’s proudest sons, and a true servant of not only this community here in Soweto, but indeed our whole country." pic.twitter.com/vRqY0KMkuw — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 20, 2019