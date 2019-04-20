View all in Latest
Ferlon Christians calls for implementation of moderate spanking at schools

While on campaigning in Lavender Hill, ACDP Western Cape leader Ferlon Christians says learners need to be disciplined by way of spanking.

ACDP Western Cape leader Ferlon Christians. Picture: @african.christian.democratic.party/Facebook.com.
ACDP Western Cape leader Ferlon Christians. Picture: @african.christian.democratic.party/Facebook.com.
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) Western Cape leader Ferlon Christians says corporal punishment in schools will be re-introduced should he be elected to the highest office in the Western Cape.

Christians was campaigning in Lavender Hill, outside Cape Town, on Saturday where told supporters that learners need to be disciplined by way of spanking.

“There are enough laws when it comes to the protection of children, but we believe we must have some discipline and that moderate spanking at schools should be implemented.”

In 1996, laws were passed banning the use of corporal punishment in schools.

Despite the ban over 20 years ago, social media has been hit with videos of teachers hitting pupils at schools and those of pupils fighting each other.

