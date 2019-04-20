Error ridden Stormers lose to brave Brumbies

The Brumbies defended as a unit, making over 200 tackles - three times more than the Stormers - while they also forced 10 turnovers against a hapless Cape side.

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers have lost their fifth match of the season after going down 19-17 to the Brumbies at Newlands on Saturday.

It was an error-ridden match in Cape Town with Stormers never looking fluent and constantly plagued by poor handling.

Meanwhile, the Brumbies defended as a unit, making over 200 tackles - three times more than the Stormers - while they also forced 10 turnovers against a hapless Cape side.

The Australians were out of the block, fast scoring two tries within the opening 11 minutes.

There was a Josh Stander penalty for the Stormers in between the Brumbies five pointers, which made the score 12-3 right up until the end of the half.

Then, Herschel Jantjies made a sniping break and was two metres from scoring a try before a tray saving tackle from Brumbies winger Toni Pulu. It seemed to be a try-saving tackle after the referee blew the whistle but the assistant referee notified the referee about a possible high tackle.

Eventually, after a number of replays, Pulu was shown a yellow card for the high tackle while the Stormers were gifted a penalty try. The half ended 12-10 to the Brumbies.

The Stormers were in front soon after the play resumed with Wilco Louw burrowing over the line to hand the Stormers a 17-12 lead.

With just over 20 minutes to go, the resilient Brumbies hit back again through a Tom Banks try, the conversion was successful and the Brumbies were now leading 19-17.

Stormers flyhalf Stander missed a relatively routine penalty which would have given the home team the lead but his attempt was well wide and the score remained 19-17 to the Australian side.

This was the Stormers first home loss of the season and they remain at the bottom of the South African conference.