Error ridden Stormers lose to brave Brumbies
CAPE TOWN - The Stormers have lost their fifth match of the season after going down 19-17 to the Brumbies at Newlands on Saturday.
It was an error-ridden match in Cape Town with Stormers never looking fluent and constantly plagued by poor handling.
Meanwhile, the Brumbies defended as a unit, making over 200 tackles - three times more than the Stormers - while they also forced 10 turnovers against a hapless Cape side.
The Australians were out of the block, fast scoring two tries within the opening 11 minutes.
There was a Josh Stander penalty for the Stormers in between the Brumbies five pointers, which made the score 12-3 right up until the end of the half.
Then, Herschel Jantjies made a sniping break and was two metres from scoring a try before a tray saving tackle from Brumbies winger Toni Pulu. It seemed to be a try-saving tackle after the referee blew the whistle but the assistant referee notified the referee about a possible high tackle.
Eventually, after a number of replays, Pulu was shown a yellow card for the high tackle while the Stormers were gifted a penalty try. The half ended 12-10 to the Brumbies.
The Stormers were in front soon after the play resumed with Wilco Louw burrowing over the line to hand the Stormers a 17-12 lead.
With just over 20 minutes to go, the resilient Brumbies hit back again through a Tom Banks try, the conversion was successful and the Brumbies were now leading 19-17.
Stormers flyhalf Stander missed a relatively routine penalty which would have given the home team the lead but his attempt was well wide and the score remained 19-17 to the Australian side.
This was the Stormers first home loss of the season and they remain at the bottom of the South African conference.
