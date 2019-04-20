Columbine massacre remembered, 20 years on

-
Columbine massacre remembered, 20 years onWorld
-
Maile: ANC Gauteng would rather be in opposition, than form coalition govtPolitics
-
US intelligence says Huawei funded by Chinese state security - reportWorld
-
Motorists urged to drive responsibly as Easter weekend road deaths increaseLocal
-
Presidency yet to respond to finding on Ramaphosa’s ‘wrong’ housing statisticsPolitics
-
Fatal KZN church building collapse could have been avoided - CogtaLocal
-
Maile: ANC Gauteng would rather be in opposition, than form coalition govtPolitics
-
Motorists urged to drive responsibly as Easter weekend road deaths increaseLocal
-
Presidency yet to respond to finding on Ramaphosa’s ‘wrong’ housing statisticsPolitics
-
Fatal KZN church building collapse could have been avoided - CogtaLocal
-
Powerball Results: Friday 19 April 2019Local
-
Govt officials visit families of KZN church collapse victimsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to churchPolitics
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
-
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
-
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issuePolitics
-
IEC extends foreign mission voting hours to accommodate Jewish votersLocal
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
-
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May pollsElections
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
Presidency yet to respond to finding on Ramaphosa’s ‘wrong’ housing statisticsPolitics
-
ANC in Gauteng denies claims of looting Alex Renewal Project moneyPolitics
-
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa’s claims govt built 4 million homes since ‘94Local
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to churchPolitics
-
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Numsa meets with Comair in attempt to resolve wage disputeBusiness
-
Govt brings forward Eskom bailout to avert defaultBusiness
-
Eskom could have defaulted this month - finance ministryBusiness
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
-
Shoprite cuts chairman Wiese's voting influenceBusiness
-
Numsa undeterred by Labour Court ruling against Comair strikeBusiness
Popular Topics
Adele separates from husband – report
-
‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer reveals fan asked her to strangle themLifestyle
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girlLifestyle
-
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
-
Jason Momoa sent ‘GoT’ showrunner David Benioff to hospital after ‘slap game’Lifestyle
-
Andrew Garfield 'dreams' of fatherhoodLifestyle
-
Latin hip-hop group Cypress Hill unveil 'Walk of Fame' starLifestyle
-
UCT study links common contraceptive to rise in TB riskLocal
-
Zombies and gangsters to star at Cannes Film Festival but no TarantinoLifestyle
-
Celine Dion: Lady Gaga's legacy reaches well beyond show businessLifestyle
-
Guardiola expects Man City reaction against Spurs after painful European exitSport
-
Reds defend heroically for long-awaited Super Rugby win in DurbanSport
-
Djokovic knocked out by Medvedev in Monte Carlo quartersSport
-
Hurricanes sweep past Sunwolves as Super Sadie sparks LionsSport
-
Social media boycott as footballers in England say ‘enough’ over racismSport
-
Lions down Chiefs in Hamilton epicSport
Who is the Judas in your life?
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team is rescued himselfWorld
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
Columbine massacre remembered, 20 years on
Twelve students and a teacher were killed on 20 April 1999, when two teenagers armed with an assortment of weapons and home-made bombs went on the rampage at the school.
LITTLETON - Dozens of people gathered Friday on the 20th anniversary of the Columbine high school massacre, many still angry that authorities have done little to prevent copycat killings in the years since.
Twelve students and a teacher were killed on 20 April 1999, when two teenagers armed with an assortment of weapons and home-made bombs went on the rampage at the school, whose name has become synonymous with school shootings.
"You would have thought someone would have come with more gun laws or require (a) mental health workout before you are allowed to buy a gun," said Amanda Duran, who was 15 when the attack happened.
"But nothing of that sort happened. So I have just been angry and pissed off."
Only last year, 17 students and staff were killed when an ex-pupil went on the rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, while 27 people, mostly children, were killed at Sandy Hook elementary school in 2012 and 32 at Virginia Tech university in 2007.
There have been more than a dozen other shootings at schools across the US since Columbine.
On Friday survivors of the massacre and families and friends of the victims gathered for a vigil in Littleton, Colorado.
They lit candles and prayed at a memorial in the town, and laid flowers on a shrine bearing the names of victims.
"Never forget" is carved in stone.
Duran vividly recalled the shooting, which took place while she was in the library, waiting for an appointment with a school counsellor.
Students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold burst into the room and started shooting.
"I hear this 'boom' right next to me, when they'd shot the girl next to me," she remembers.
"I went deaf at that point and I thought for sure that I was going to be next."
"So I curled up really, really tight, put my arms above me like this and just kinda held my breath, braced myself to get shot in the ribs. Just waited, waited."
The two gunmen killed themselves as police closed in.
The aftermath of Columbine is still felt today.
An American teenager whose obsession with the massacre set off school closures and a manhunt in Denver was found dead Wednesday from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Dean Phillips, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Denver office, said 18-year-old Sol Pais had made comments in the past that expressed "an infatuation" with the Columbine massacre and its perpetrators.
Authorities had mounted a massive search for Pais after she travelled from Florida to Colorado, bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition.
Colorado authorities, who said Pais was armed and considered "extremely dangerous," had ordered around half a million students to stay at home "due to ongoing safety concerns".
Timeline
Popular in World
-
Bangladesh girl burned to death on teacher’s order - police17 hours ago
-
Killer Italian nurse jailed for life3 hours ago
-
US intelligence says Huawei funded by Chinese state security - reportone hour ago
-
US ‘House of Horrors’ parents jailed for torture, abuse12 hours ago
-
Salma Hayek 'proud' of husband after €100m Notre-Dame pledgeone day ago
-
Pope leads Good Friday procession highlighting modern-day slaves' plight3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.