Chloë Grace Moretz opposes age limit for LGBTQ education

Male runner dies at Two Oceans Marathon
Investigations continue after PE cop's house set alight
Police arrest 'yellow vest' demonstrators as protests resume
Man accused of raping girl (2) in Butterworth arrested
3 people killed in separate Vaal accidents
SRWP's Joseph Molatudi shot dead in front of wife, children
Man accused of raping girl (2) in Butterworth arrestedLocal
3 people killed in separate Vaal accidentsLocal
SRWP’s Joseph Molatudi shot dead in front of wife, childrenPolitics
Fight to get HIV+ people on ARVs not over, says activist Mazibuko
Numsa, Comair continue wage talks today
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South Africans
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to church
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of polls
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaign
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issue
IEC extends foreign mission voting hours to accommodate Jewish voters
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor people
De Lille 'confident' of her party's chances at 8 May polls
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promises
Maile: ANC Gauteng would rather be in opposition, than form coalition govt
Presidency yet to respond to finding on Ramaphosa's 'wrong' housing statistics
ANC in Gauteng denies claims of looting Alex Renewal Project money
Africa Check contradicts Ramaphosa's claims govt built 4 million homes since '94
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promises
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA's economy
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminality
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attack
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa's presidency is drawing voters back to the ANC
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?
Numsa expects Labour Court to provide clarifty on Comair strike interdict
Numsa meets with Comair in attempt to resolve wage dispute
Govt brings forward Eskom bailout to avert default
Eskom could have defaulted this month - finance ministry
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of polls
Shoprite cuts chairman Wiese's voting influence
Thailand marijuana festival has visitors on a high
Beyonce reportedly working on two more Netflix projects
Adele separates from husband – report
'Killing Eve' star Jodie Comer reveals fan asked her to strangle them
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girl
Who is the Judas in your life?
Jason Momoa sent 'GoT' showrunner David Benioff to hospital after 'slap game'
Andrew Garfield 'dreams' of fatherhood
Latin hip-hop group Cypress Hill unveil 'Walk of Fame' star
Error ridden Stormers lose to brave Brumbies
City back on top after tense win over Spurs
Liverpool, Man City dominate PFA Player of the Year nominations
Smith replaces Rahane as Rajasthan captain in IPL
Neymar could be back on Sunday, says PSG coach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buy
CARTOON: Failure To Launch
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
CARTOON: In a Spin
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
Chloë Grace Moretz opposes age limit for LGBTQ education
The actress - who has two gay brothers - thinks it's important that children learn about LGBTQ issues from a young age.
LONDON - Hollywood star Chloë Grace Moretz has revealed she doesn't believe there should be an age limit for LGBTQ education.
The 22-year-old actress - who has two gay brothers - thinks it's important that children learn about LGBTQ issues from a young age.
She said: "I think children know what you teach them. I had two gay brothers in my family, and our little cousins have known my brothers as gay from the time they were little bitty babies. They grew up understanding that was a part of life and that love comes in many forms. So I feel like there shouldn't be an age limit to that - I think it's unfair to the child. It's just like saying 'I'm not gonna give my kid the full colouring box because right now they should only draw with black and white' - we don't work that way. Why not give them the full range of the spectrum to grow into themselves and understand that they have the world in the palm of their hand."
Moretz was also outspoken on the issue of gender inequality within the movie industry as well.
The Hollywood star said she had seen a change in the industry over recent years - but still believed women weren't treated as equals.
She told the BBC: "Representation is still few and far between, because, at the end of the day, most of the time we're still being directed, written, seen and shot through a male lens. They can cast a female lead but that doesn't mean it's a female-driven story, as you still need people behind the scenes to be of a different mind-state because that's how you see progress. It's not just the poster child - 'oh we have a female lead' - it's about what's actually happening in the inner workings and what the product is gonna be. The most I can do as an actor is show up and do my job but there's a hundred other people who take what I do, edit it and shape it into what their vision is."
