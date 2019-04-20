View all in Latest
Chloë Grace Moretz opposes age limit for LGBTQ education

The actress - who has two gay brothers - thinks it's important that children learn about LGBTQ issues from a young age.

FILE: Hollywood star Chloë Grace Moretz. Picture: @chloegmoretz/Instagram.
FILE: Hollywood star Chloë Grace Moretz. Picture: @chloegmoretz/Instagram.
53 minutes ago

LONDON - Hollywood star Chloë Grace Moretz has revealed she doesn't believe there should be an age limit for LGBTQ education.

The 22-year-old actress - who has two gay brothers - thinks it's important that children learn about LGBTQ issues from a young age.

She said: "I think children know what you teach them. I had two gay brothers in my family, and our little cousins have known my brothers as gay from the time they were little bitty babies. They grew up understanding that was a part of life and that love comes in many forms. So I feel like there shouldn't be an age limit to that - I think it's unfair to the child. It's just like saying 'I'm not gonna give my kid the full colouring box because right now they should only draw with black and white' - we don't work that way. Why not give them the full range of the spectrum to grow into themselves and understand that they have the world in the palm of their hand."

Moretz was also outspoken on the issue of gender inequality within the movie industry as well.

The Hollywood star said she had seen a change in the industry over recent years - but still believed women weren't treated as equals.

She told the BBC: "Representation is still few and far between, because, at the end of the day, most of the time we're still being directed, written, seen and shot through a male lens. They can cast a female lead but that doesn't mean it's a female-driven story, as you still need people behind the scenes to be of a different mind-state because that's how you see progress. It's not just the poster child - 'oh we have a female lead' - it's about what's actually happening in the inner workings and what the product is gonna be. The most I can do as an actor is show up and do my job but there's a hundred other people who take what I do, edit it and shape it into what their vision is."

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA