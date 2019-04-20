-
US intelligence says Huawei funded by Chinese state security - reportWorld
-
Motorists urged to drive responsibly as Easter weekend road deaths increaseLocal
-
Presidency yet to respond to finding on Ramaphosa’s ‘wrong’ housing statisticsPolitics
-
Fatal KZN church building collapse could have been avoided - CogtaLocal
-
Pope leads Good Friday procession highlighting modern-day slaves' plightWorld
-
Killer Italian nurse jailed for lifeWorld
-
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to churchPolitics
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
-
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
-
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issuePolitics
-
IEC extends foreign mission voting hours to accommodate Jewish votersLocal
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
-
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May pollsElections
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
-
Govt brings forward Eskom bailout to avert defaultBusiness
-
Eskom could have defaulted this month - finance ministryBusiness
-
What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of pollsBusiness
-
Shoprite cuts chairman Wiese's voting influenceBusiness
-
Numsa undeterred by Labour Court ruling against Comair strikeBusiness
-
Rand weaker as risk demand fades before Easter, stocks upBusiness
Adele separates from husband – report
-
‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer reveals fan asked her to strangle themLifestyle
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girlLifestyle
-
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
-
Jason Momoa sent ‘GoT’ showrunner David Benioff to hospital after ‘slap game’Lifestyle
-
Andrew Garfield 'dreams' of fatherhoodLifestyle
-
Latin hip-hop group Cypress Hill unveil 'Walk of Fame' starLifestyle
-
UCT study links common contraceptive to rise in TB riskLocal
-
Zombies and gangsters to star at Cannes Film Festival but no TarantinoLifestyle
-
Celine Dion: Lady Gaga's legacy reaches well beyond show businessLifestyle
-
Guardiola expects Man City reaction against Spurs after painful European exitSport
-
Reds defend heroically for long-awaited Super Rugby win in DurbanSport
-
Djokovic knocked out by Medvedev in Monte Carlo quartersSport
-
Hurricanes sweep past Sunwolves as Super Sadie sparks LionsSport
-
Social media boycott as footballers in England say ‘enough’ over racismSport
-
Lions down Chiefs in Hamilton epicSport
-
Adele separates from husband – report
The award-winning singer married Simon Konecki in 2016 after five years of dating.
JOHANNESBURG – British singer Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have reportedly separated.
According to a report by The Guardian, the pop singer’s representatives confirmed the news on Friday in a statement.
“Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment,” the statement stated.
Adele gave birth to her son, Angelo, in 2012.
She married Konecki, a charity entrepreneur, in 2016 after five years of dating but only confirmed their marriage when she won album of the year at the 2017 Grammys.
