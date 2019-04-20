Adele separates from husband – report

The award-winning singer married Simon Konecki in 2016 after five years of dating.

JOHANNESBURG – British singer Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have reportedly separated.

According to a report by The Guardian, the pop singer’s representatives confirmed the news on Friday in a statement.

“Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment,” the statement stated.

Adele gave birth to her son, Angelo, in 2012.

She married Konecki, a charity entrepreneur, in 2016 after five years of dating but only confirmed their marriage when she won album of the year at the 2017 Grammys.