5 people die in separate accidents in Mpumalanga

JOHANNESBURG - The Easter weekend road carnage continues to increase in Mpumalanga with five people declared dead.

Three people died after a car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle on the R40 between Bushbuckridge and Acornhoek on Friday night.

While two pedestrians were hit by cars in separate accidents in Emalahleni and KwaMhlanga.

“Last night around 11 pm, a head-on collision between two Sedans claimed the lives of three people. The three died at the scene and include one of the drivers as well as two passengers. Three more people were seriously injured and they are being treated at a nearby hospital,” said Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.