Woman granted R2,000 bail in R4m fraud case

Nokuthula Ndaba appeared at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court this week on charges of fraud after she gained approximately R4 million from a victim encountered through a dating site.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
4 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A woman is out on R2,000 bail following her arrest when she committed R4 million fraud through a dating site.

Nokuthula Ndaba appeared at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court this week on charges of fraud after she gained approximately R4 million from a victim encountered through a dating site.

After developing a relationship, the victim was promised a business partnership and was later requested to send money through several bank accounts and other transactions.

Her case has been transferred to Bellville Magistrate’s Court and will be heard on 29 May 2019.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase: "The alleged scam happened between May and August 2016 whilst the matter was reported to the police in September 2016."

Timeline

