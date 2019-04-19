Witness in CT extortion case feared dealing with Modack, co-accused

Radley Dijkers admitted that his concerns were based on industry rumours and media reports he had read about a hostile security take over and violence linked to it.

CAPE TOWN - A key witness in an extortion case against a group of suspected Cape Town underworld figures has admitted that the preconceived ideas he had about the accused were based on media reports.

Radley Dijkers finished testifying in the trial against Nafiz Modack and three others in the Cape Town Regional Court on Thursday.

The group allegedly extorted the Grande Cafe in the Table Bay harbour out of R90,000 in 2017.

Modack is believed to have headed up a group who forcibly took over security at city restaurants and nightclubs from an older faction led by Mark Lifman.

Dijkers, who was the brand manager for the Grande Cafe at the time the business was allegedly extorted by the accused, said that he was nervous and fearful when dealing with the men.

TSG Security had taken over security at the Grande in April 2017 and Dijkers said that while they had no problem with the company's services, they had no choice in the matter.

The witness said that a few months later, ahead of a summer event, Modack and his co-accused allegedly demanded R90,000 for extra security costs for the party.

Dijkers said that although he was never threatened by the group, he felt fearful and anxious.

The defence has argued that the witness is misleading the court, pointing out that he had met with controversial businessman Mark Lifman, who's a known rival of Modack, a few days after the accused were arrested.

They believe the case is a conspiracy against the accused that has been concocted by the police and Lifman.

Dijkers denies this.

The trial resumes in July.