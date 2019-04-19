Why ZACP disagrees with Cele’s wish to disarm private citizens

The ZACP disagrees with Police Minister Bheki Cele's views that South Africa would be better off if only the country's armed forces and not private citizens had access to guns.

JOHANNESBURG - Gideon Joubert, the parliamentary candidate for the Capitalist Party of South Africa (ZACP), has disagreed with Police Minister Bheki Cele over his gun ownership plan for South Africa.

Joubert disagrees with the minister.

