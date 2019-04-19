What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of polls

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of polls

702 host Bruce Whitfield spoke to Colin Coleman from Goldman Sachs, and the COO at Business Leadership SA, Busisiwe Mavuso, about investors’ concerns ahead of the 8 May polls.

FILE: Eskom's headquarters at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
FILE: Eskom's headquarters at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – With South Africa facing a myriad of problems ranging from wide-scale corruption, sluggish economic growth and an upcoming general election, the challenges bedevilling Eskom have been of particular concern to investors.

The reality is that foreign investors and South African business lobby groups are jittery about the country's growth prospects. Eskom’s debt mountain of R450 billion poses an existential threat to the economy.

702 host Bruce Whitfield spoke to Colin Coleman, the managing director at Goldman Sachs sub-Saharan Africa, and the chief operations officer at Business Leadership South Africa, Busisiwe Mavuso, about investors’ concerns ahead of the 8 May polls.

“The SOEs are our biggest fiscal risk. Eskom is the largest… The proposed unbundling… my concern is whether we’ll be able to execute. The generating portfolio is clearly at risk…”

Listen to the audio for more.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA