What investors' concerns are about SA's economy ahead of polls

JOHANNESBURG – With South Africa facing a myriad of problems ranging from wide-scale corruption, sluggish economic growth and an upcoming general election, the challenges bedevilling Eskom have been of particular concern to investors.



The reality is that foreign investors and South African business lobby groups are jittery about the country's growth prospects. Eskom’s debt mountain of R450 billion poses an existential threat to the economy.

702 host Bruce Whitfield spoke to Colin Coleman, the managing director at Goldman Sachs sub-Saharan Africa, and the chief operations officer at Business Leadership South Africa, Busisiwe Mavuso, about investors’ concerns ahead of the 8 May polls.

“The SOEs are our biggest fiscal risk. Eskom is the largest… The proposed unbundling… my concern is whether we’ll be able to execute. The generating portfolio is clearly at risk…”

