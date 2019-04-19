WC officials hoping Operation Exodus helps reduce road deaths
CAPE TOWN - As thousands of people embark on their Easter holiday, traffic and law enforcement officials are out in full force.
City officials have set up various vehicle checkpoints across the city, doing visual screenings as well as random breath testing.
Mayco member JP Smith on Thursday joined traffic officials conducting roadworthy checks in Philippi.
By early last night, at least six people were arrested in Mitchells Plain for driving under the influence.
#OperationExodus City of Cape Town traffic officials are hard at work conducting roadworthy vehicle checks as thousands of people head out of the city over the long weekend. KP pic.twitter.com/yUROgRsoMZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2019
#OperationExodus Officers are checking vehicle interiors and exterior items like wheel-nuts, tyre condition and undercarriage. KP pic.twitter.com/KlBWbTkrbO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2019
Long distance buses, taxis and cars made their way to the pit at the testing centre in Philippi yesterday to have their vehicles inspected before hitting the road this long weekend.
Officers conducted interior and exterior vehicle checks as part of Operation Exodus, which focuses on long-distance transport during Easter and the festive season.
More than 360 vehicles have been checked so far.
#CTroads Officers have set up vehicle check points across the city.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2019
Two people have been arrested for driving under the influence in Mitchells Plain this afternoon. KP pic.twitter.com/ge31HfBXkm
The city's JP Smith says there were 34 fatalities on the province's roads last year and they're hoping to decrease that figure.
"Last year, we had 34 road fatalities. That is something we'd like to see dip into the 20s, we'd like to see fewer people die on our roads."
Long distance driver Mvuyelwa Kava says these checks gives him peace of mind when travelling to the Eastern Cape.
"You can't just take a bus from the yard and drive, you're carrying a lot of people, 66 passengers... for me it's working, it's helped me a lot. If there's a leak, I can fix it now before I get stuck on the road."
