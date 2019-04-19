Trump slams ‘fabricated’ testimony in Mueller report

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Trump slams ‘fabricated’ testimony in Mueller report

A 400-page document outlining the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 22-month investigation cleared President Trump of criminal conspiracy.

FILE: US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP.
FILE: US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed unfavourable testimony in the Mueller report on Russian election interference as “fabricated” and labelled the document “crazy.”

“Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue,” the president tweeted.

A 400-page document outlining the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 22-month investigation, made public on Thursday, cleared Trump of criminal conspiracy but left open whether he had obstructed justice.

Mueller’s report recounts 10 episodes involving the president and potential obstruction of the investigation.

After reviewing the document, Attorney General Bill Barr and his deputy Rod Rosenstein concluded there was insufficient evidence to charge the president with obstruction.

Mueller, however, noted that while he was following Justice Department policy in not charging Trump, the evidence he gathered “does not exonerate” the president.

“Because I never agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the ‘Report’ about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad),” Trump added, repeating his description of the investigation as an “Illegally Started Hoax.”

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA