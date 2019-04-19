Trump slams ‘fabricated’ testimony in Mueller report
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed unfavourable testimony in the Mueller report on Russian election interference as “fabricated” and labelled the document “crazy.”
“Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue,” the president tweeted.
A 400-page document outlining the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 22-month investigation, made public on Thursday, cleared Trump of criminal conspiracy but left open whether he had obstructed justice.
Mueller’s report recounts 10 episodes involving the president and potential obstruction of the investigation.
After reviewing the document, Attorney General Bill Barr and his deputy Rod Rosenstein concluded there was insufficient evidence to charge the president with obstruction.
Mueller, however, noted that while he was following Justice Department policy in not charging Trump, the evidence he gathered “does not exonerate” the president.
“Because I never agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the ‘Report’ about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad),” Trump added, repeating his description of the investigation as an “Illegally Started Hoax.”
