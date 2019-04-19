Three suspects arrested after attempted robbery at Eastgate Mall

Police said five men entered the mall and tried to rob a shop but were confronted by security guards and police who then chased them.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a shootout between police and robbers at the Eastgate Shopping Mall in Johannesburg.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said: “Police managed to arrest three suspects, and two managed to flee.

“The arrested suspects were found in possession of illegal firearms and the vehicle that they used was highjacked in Florida. They will be appearing in the Germiston Magistrates Court to face charges of attempted robbery, possession of the stolen vehicle and illegal firearms.”