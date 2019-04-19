Sudan protest leaders to unveil civilian ruling body
The Sudanese Professionals Association, which organised the nationwide protests that led up to Omar al-Bashir's overthrow, has toughened its stand against the military council.
SUDAN - Sudan's protest movement said it would unveil a civilian ruling body on Sunday, piling pressure on the military council which seized power after toppling President Omar al-Bashir last week.
The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) called on its supporters, foreign diplomats and journalists to be present on Sunday outside army headquarters where thousands have kept up protests since Bashir's ouster demanding civilian rule.
"This press conference at 7pm on Sunday will announce the names of a civilian council," the SPA said in the Friday statement.
The SPA, which organised the four months of nationwide protests that led up to Bashir's overthrow, has toughened its stand against the military council, demanding its immediate dissolution and replacement.
"We are demanding that this civilian council, which will have representatives of the army, replace the military council," a SPA leader, Ahmed al-Rabia, told AFP.
Popular in Africa
-
Nigeria's Buhari signs law to increase minimum wage - aide
-
Omar al-Bashir placed in solitary confinement at Khartoum prison
-
In South Sudan, illness is as deadly as war
-
Top court paves way for Ugandan president's sixth term bid
-
UN begins evacuating refugees from Libya to Niger
-
Botswana unveils rare 20-carat blue diamond
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.