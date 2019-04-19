View all in Latest
Sudan protest leaders to unveil civilian ruling body

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which organised the nationwide protests that led up to Omar al-Bashir's overthrow, has toughened its stand against the military council.

FILE: Sudanese demonstrators gather near the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum on 14 April 2019. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Sudanese demonstrators gather near the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum on 14 April 2019. Picture: AFP.
58 minutes ago

SUDAN - Sudan's protest movement said it would unveil a civilian ruling body on Sunday, piling pressure on the military council which seized power after toppling President Omar al-Bashir last week.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) called on its supporters, foreign diplomats and journalists to be present on Sunday outside army headquarters where thousands have kept up protests since Bashir's ouster demanding civilian rule.

"This press conference at 7pm on Sunday will announce the names of a civilian council," the SPA said in the Friday statement.

The SPA, which organised the four months of nationwide protests that led up to Bashir's overthrow, has toughened its stand against the military council, demanding its immediate dissolution and replacement.

"We are demanding that this civilian council, which will have representatives of the army, replace the military council," a SPA leader, Ahmed al-Rabia, told AFP.

