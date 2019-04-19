-
Santaco hopes Hout Bay taxi violence doesn't flare up amid negotiations
Santaco Western Cape chairperson Achmat Dyason said that taxi associations in the area have given the assurance there will be no more violence, as negotiations between them continue.
CAPE TOWN - Santaco is hopeful that Hout Bay will remain peaceful amid negotiations between taxi associations in the area.
Last week Cata and Codeta agreed to continue meeting to come up with an agreement following several weeks of disputes among opposing taxi operators.
Five people were fatally shot in the area as a result of the disagreements.
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has set up a task team to deal with the issue and has requested feedback from taxi bodies.
Santaco Western Cape chairperson Achmat Dyason said that taxi associations in the area have given the assurance there will be no more violence, as negotiations between them continue.
"The key issues is that the process is being engaged, they know that there will be an outcome soon but we are mindful of the fact that operators that used to operate there are now without an income and that is why we're trying to resolve the issue speedily and obviously with the necessary caution that is a lasting solution."
