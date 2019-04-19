View all in Latest
SAHRC plans to mediate between communities, govt over service delivery issues

The commission held its first day of an inquiry into service delivery in Alexandra on Thursday.

Alexandra residents took to the streets on 3 April 2019 demanding better service delivery in the township. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
Alexandra residents took to the streets on 3 April 2019 demanding better service delivery in the township. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it plans on being a mediator between disadvantaged communities and the relevant government departments on issues of service delivery.

The commission held its first day of an inquiry into service delivery in Alexandra on Thursday.

This is after a week-long protest in the township over crime, drugs, housing and service delivery.

The commission's Buang Jones says: “One example is that of Rastafarian, the commission is facilitating a settlement in the dispute between the two communities and the evictions that they have ensued.

“We’re using our alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to resolve the disputes.”

Timeline

