SAHRC plans to mediate between communities, govt over service delivery issues

The commission held its first day of an inquiry into service delivery in Alexandra on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it plans on being a mediator between disadvantaged communities and the relevant government departments on issues of service delivery.

This is after a week-long protest in the township over crime, drugs, housing and service delivery.

The commission's Buang Jones says: “One example is that of Rastafarian, the commission is facilitating a settlement in the dispute between the two communities and the evictions that they have ensued.

“We’re using our alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to resolve the disputes.”