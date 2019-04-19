View all in Latest
Runner, spectator safety prompted Two Oceans Ultra route change - organisers

Officials announced on Friday morning that the iconic route will no longer include Chapman's Peak, but will be diverted over Ou Kaapse Weg instead.

Runners on Chapman's Peak as they compete in the Two Oceans ultra-marathon, on 31 March 2018, in Cape Town. Picture: AFP
Runners on Chapman's Peak as they compete in the Two Oceans ultra-marathon, on 31 March 2018, in Cape Town. Picture: AFP
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two Oceans organisers say that the safety of runners and spectators is their top priority, hence the decision to change the route to this year's race taking place on Saturday.

Officials announced on Friday morning that the iconic route will no longer include Chapman's Peak, but will be diverted over Ou Kaapse Weg instead.

This is due to recent violence in Hout Bay, which police say is a real and credible threat to the event.

Five people have been killed in taxi unrest in Hout Bay in the past three weeks.

Race director Rodney Maharaj: "Nothing could be more important than the safety of our runners and our spectators and that remains on top of our priority list. It was a difficult decision that had to be made, however, I think it is the correct one in the interests of the safety of all our participants and spectators.

"It is still fresh in our memories that as recently as three weeks ago we had unrest in the area with regards to taxi positioning and there's no ways that we could put our runners under that kind of threat. We are guided by the SA Police, Disaster Management and they are the specialists and with their advice being what it is, the decision was made."

Maharaj said that while runners may be disappointed, the event will still live up to the promise of the milestone 50th marathon celebrations.

The half marathon remains unaffected.

