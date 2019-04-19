View all in Latest


Threat of disruption forces route change for Two Oceans Ultra

Following a high level meeting between police and race organisers, the decision was taken to eliminate the Chapman's Peak section of the run, and divert participants over Ou Kaapse Weg instead.

Making their way around the Peninsula, a group of ultra runners stuck together for most of the course. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Making their way around the Peninsula, a group of ultra runners stuck together for most of the course. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The route for the 50th Two Oceans Ultra Marathon taking place on Saturday has been changed.

Following a high-level meeting between police and race organisers, the decision was taken to eliminate the Chapman's Peak section of the run, and divert participants over Ou Kaapse Weg instead.

A statement from the officials says disruptions along the route are a real and credible threat to event safety.

Race director Rodney Maharaj says that while the diversion affects the Ultra Marathon it also negates the possibility of hosting what would have been the inaugural relay, meaning there will be no relay race.

The half marathon remains unaffected.

