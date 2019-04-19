View all in Latest
Pretoria cyclist killed in alleged hit-and-run

The Tshwane Metro Police Department has said a driver of a Toyota Tazz crashed into a group of cyclists along the R55 in Olievenhoutbosch, killing one of them.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A cyclist has been killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Pretoria on Friday morning.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) said a driver of a Toyota Tazz crashed into a group of cyclists along the R55 in Olievenhoutbosch.

He fled the scene after the fatal accident, leaving two other cyclists injured. He also left the passenger he was with behind.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the man has been urged to hand himself over to the police.

“The driver of the white Tazz fled the scene on foot after the collision and we are appealing to him to hand himself over to the authorities to try to help us with information as to what happened.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

