Divine intervention: Politicians take election campaigns to church
The country has in the last two weeks been rocked by community protests with residents demanding better services.
JOHANNESBURG – Leaders of political parties are once again out in various parts of the country to campaign ahead of the elections. This time they will be canvassing for votes among the faithful.
African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza is on Friday visiting the Free State where he is expected to interact with congregants at the Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Parys.
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to woo voters at the Christian Revival Church in Rossmore, Durban.
The senior leaders of the Economic Freedom Fighters will be campaigning in the Vaal at the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries.
Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) chief whip Naren Singh in also in KwaZulu-Natal and, accompanied by IFP senior leadership, will conduct house visits in Umgungundlovu.
South Africans go to the polls in 17 days.
In the last two weeks, the country has been rocked by community protests sparked by demands for better services.
