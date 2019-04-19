Over 160 arrested in Joburg during Easter safety campaign

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the blitz will continue throughout the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has arrested over 160 people for various offences since the launch of the Easter safety campaign on Wednesday.

Officers are out in full force across the City of Johannesburg conducting roadside checks.

“One hundred and thirty-five drunken drivers had to be arrested for being above the limit. Thirty-three suspects were arrested for serious crimes which include possessions of stolen vehicles, goods, and illegal firearms.”

Meanwhile, three people have died on the Western Cape roads since the start of the Easter weekend.

The fatalities include one driver and two pedestrians.

Western Cape traffic officials said 30,000 more vehicles have passed through Huguenot Tunnel outside Paarl.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa warned motorists to desist from drinking and driving.

“Just before the Huguenot Tunnel, our officers stopped taxis and made sure that they are roadworthy, and not overloaded. We’ve ensured that drivers are fit to drive those vehicles.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)