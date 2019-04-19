Over 160 arrested in Joburg during Easter safety campaign

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Over 160 arrested in Joburg during Easter safety campaign

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the blitz will continue throughout the weekend.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers conduct a roadside check on the M2 at the Crown Interchange. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers conduct a roadside check on the M2 at the Crown Interchange. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter.
Kevin Brandt 13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has arrested over 160 people for various offences since the launch of the Easter safety campaign on Wednesday.

Officers are out in full force across the City of Johannesburg conducting roadside checks.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the blitz will continue throughout the weekend.

“One hundred and thirty-five drunken drivers had to be arrested for being above the limit. Thirty-three suspects were arrested for serious crimes which include possessions of stolen vehicles, goods, and illegal firearms.”

Meanwhile, three people have died on the Western Cape roads since the start of the Easter weekend.

The fatalities include one driver and two pedestrians.

Western Cape traffic officials said 30,000 more vehicles have passed through Huguenot Tunnel outside Paarl.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa warned motorists to desist from drinking and driving.

“Just before the Huguenot Tunnel, our officers stopped taxis and made sure that they are roadworthy, and not overloaded. We’ve ensured that drivers are fit to drive those vehicles.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA