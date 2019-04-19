Numsa undeterred by Labour Court ruling against Comair strike

The Labour Court will only hand down judgment on Comair’s bid to interdict Numsa's strike on Tuesday meaning the union will have to hold off until then.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it is undeterred by a Labour Court ruling against its strike and will continue to fight for equal pay for its members.

Numsa served Comair with a 48-hour strike notice earlier this week and was due to stop work on Friday.

The union has called for the resolution of pay disparities for workers who perform similar duties.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “We made a very progressive proposal where over a three-year period they would be able to deal with this problem and this is, by the way, a problem that affects 23 employees.

“So, we don’t understand why Comair is so completely inflexible and so close-minded in terms of finding a progressive solution to this problem.”