Numsa meets with Comair in attempt to resolve wage dispute

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has met with Comair under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in an attempt to resolve the dispute over unjustifiable wage discrepancies.

Numsa said some workers at Comair earn higher wages than their colleagues who do the same work.

The employees are demanding that all workers who fall into a particular category be paid the same.

The strike was interdicted on Thursday.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said they are continuing talks with the CCMA in order to give Comair management an opportunity to get a mandate from its leadership to resolve this problem.

“As Numsa, we remain hopeful that we will find a solution to avert strike action. On Tuesday [23 May], we are expecting the Labour Court to provide us with reasons as to why they granted Comair an interim interdict to block the strike on Friday.

“The judgement in this matter was reserved and our next move will depend on the mandate given to us by our members, which will inform how we move forward with this issue.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)