NSRI warns of unusual tidal conditions this Easter weekend

-
Why ZACP disagrees with Cele’s wish to disarm private citizensLocal
-
NSRI warns of unusual tidal conditions this Easter weekendLocal
-
N3 Toll Concession: Traffic congested between Joburg, DurbanLocal
-
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
-
UN begins evacuating refugees from Libya to NigerWorld
-
Journalist shot dead in N Ireland in 'terrorist incident'World
-
Why ZACP disagrees with Cele’s wish to disarm private citizensLocal
-
NSRI warns of unusual tidal conditions this Easter weekendLocal
-
N3 Toll Concession: Traffic congested between Joburg, DurbanLocal
-
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
-
KZN premier calls for probe into fatal church building collapseLocal
-
Witness in CT extortion case feared dealing with Modack, co-accusedLocal
Popular Topics
-
Gauteng ANC to open pavilion at Rand Show, give update on poll campaignPolitics
-
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issuePolitics
-
IEC extends foreign mission voting hours to accommodate Jewish votersLocal
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
-
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May pollsElections
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
IEC extends voting hours for Jewish voters abroadLocal
-
‘Bad things have happened to us’ - Malema blames violence on past painPolitics
-
Time for change: Taxi drivers want to take the wheel in ParliamentPolitics
-
De Lille: No need to amend Constitution to address land issuePolitics
-
EFF women willing to 'take up arms' for Madikizela-Mandela airportPolitics
-
SAHRC to revisit Alexandra as part of protests inquiryLocal
-
De Lille 'confident' of her party’s chances at 8 May pollsElections
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
‘Bad things have happened to us’ - Malema blames violence on past painPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Shoprite cuts chairman Wiese's voting influenceBusiness
-
Numsa undeterred by Labour Court ruling against Comair strikeBusiness
-
Rand weaker as risk demand fades before Easter, stocks upBusiness
-
PIC denies report it’s considering Kennedy Bungane as CEOBusiness
-
Facebook bans UK far-right groupsBusiness
-
Amcu ‘doesn’t regret’ 5-month wage strikeBusiness
Popular Topics
-
UCT study links common contraceptive to rise in TB riskLocal
-
Zombies and gangsters to star at Cannes Film Festival but no TarantinoLifestyle
-
Celine Dion: Lady Gaga's legacy reaches well beyond show businessLifestyle
-
Salma Hayek 'proud' of husband after €100m Notre-Dame pledgeWorld
-
The Drake curse? AS Roma bans players from taking pictures with rapperLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 17 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Soulja Boy's home burglarisedLifestyle
-
Protecting children: Parents share stories of when their children faced dangerLifestyle
-
R Kelly could face jail again over missed child supportLifestyle
-
De Villiers suggests shorter innings break to avoid slow IPL over-rateSport
-
Man City must 'stand up' from Tottenham knockout blow to keep Liverpool at baySport
-
Emery unsure if injured Ramsey will play for Arsenal againSport
-
Folau 'hurt' Waratahs: teammate FoleySport
-
Runner, spectator safety prompted Two Oceans Ultra route change - organisersSport
-
Threat of disruption forces route change for Two Oceans UltraLocal
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
-
Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser mythLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
-
'Centre of Paris in flames': What we know about the Notre-Dame Cathedral fireWorld
-
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolvedElections
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
NSRI warns of unusual tidal conditions this Easter weekend
The NSRI says because of the spring tide high tide will be higher than normal and low tide will be lower than usual for the duration of the weekend and most of next week.
CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged beachgoers to be extremely cautious this Easter weekend.
More people are expected to make their way to beaches and inland water facilities over the coming four days.
Officials warn that this weekend also coincides with the peak of a full moon spring tide.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that because of the spring tide, high tide would be higher than normal and low tide would be lower than usual for the duration of the weekend and most of next week.
“We’re urging coastal bathers and anglers fishing along the shoreline to be aware of this and to exercise caution. We’re also asking bathers to go to beaches where the are lifeguards on duty, obey instructions and have a safety conscious mindset around water,” he said.
Timeline
-
Extreme Easter: Flogging, crucifixions in Philippines2 hours ago
-
Gauteng authorities targeting bad drivers, criminals with Easter operations3 hours ago
-
Law enforcement out in force as Easter traffic volumes rise5 hours ago
-
Gauteng traffic officials believe Easter campaign will reduce road crashes16 hours ago
Popular in Local
-
Threat of disruption forces route change for Two Oceans Ultra5 hours ago
-
13 killed in KZN church building collapse5 hours ago
-
KZN premier calls for probe into fatal church building collapseone hour ago
-
Runner, spectator safety prompted Two Oceans Ultra route change - organisers4 hours ago
-
Heavy rain a contributing factor in fatal KZN church building collapse2 hours ago
-
EFF women willing to 'take up arms' for Madikizela-Mandela airport16 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.