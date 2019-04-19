NSRI warns of unusual tidal conditions this Easter weekend

The NSRI says because of the spring tide high tide will be higher than normal and low tide will be lower than usual for the duration of the weekend and most of next week.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged beachgoers to be extremely cautious this Easter weekend.

More people are expected to make their way to beaches and inland water facilities over the coming four days.

Officials warn that this weekend also coincides with the peak of a full moon spring tide.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that because of the spring tide, high tide would be higher than normal and low tide would be lower than usual for the duration of the weekend and most of next week.

“We’re urging coastal bathers and anglers fishing along the shoreline to be aware of this and to exercise caution. We’re also asking bathers to go to beaches where the are lifeguards on duty, obey instructions and have a safety conscious mindset around water,” he said.