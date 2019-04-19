NC teen arrested for alleged murder of his grandmother
Local
It's believed the 17-year-old suspect had an argument with the deceased prior to her death on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - A Northern Cape teenager has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 64-year-old grandmother.
It's believed the 17-year-old suspect had an argument with the deceased prior to her death on Thursday.
The incident happened in Grootdrink outside the town of Groblershoop.
Police said they await the outcome of a post-mortem as the woman had no visible injuries to her body.
Police spokesperson Olebogeng Tawana said: “The suspect was arrested on the scene. He will be appearing in the Grobershoop Magistrates Court on Tuesday on the charge of murder.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.