NC teen arrested for alleged murder of his grandmother

It's believed the 17-year-old suspect had an argument with the deceased prior to her death on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A Northern Cape teenager has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 64-year-old grandmother.

The incident happened in Grootdrink outside the town of Groblershoop.

Police said they await the outcome of a post-mortem as the woman had no visible injuries to her body.

Police spokesperson Olebogeng Tawana said: “The suspect was arrested on the scene. He will be appearing in the Grobershoop Magistrates Court on Tuesday on the charge of murder.”